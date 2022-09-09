There are 1,340 women who every year face a gynecological tumor in the Marche region. Neoplasms still poorly understood, so prevention and early diagnosis can make the difference. This was explained by the experts who took part in the course of Buonasera Marche Show – Special Gynecological Tumors “Preventing is loving you”, an event staged in recent days at the famous Rotonda a Mare in Senigallia, on the occasion of the month on awareness of gynecological tumors. The conference was organized by the SODICO Srl group and by Loto OdV, in collaboration with the Polytechnic University of the Marche, the University Hospital of the Marche and the Gemelli Polyclinic Foundation of Rome.

Ovarian cancer

In cases such as ovarian cancer prevention mainly concerns the hereditary forms, linked to the presence of genetic mutations such as BRCA 1 and 2, which drastically increase the risk of developing a neoplasm. In the Marche region, the High Specialization Center of Regional reference for Oncological Genetics is active in Ancona “Prof. Riccardo Cellerino ”, who for two decades has been involved in taking charge and carrying out the genetic profiling of hereditary-familial oncological syndromes. So as to direct patients at risk towards targeted prevention paths, which allow to minimize the risks of developing a disease, and guarantee the best chances of early diagnosis and intervention in the specialized centers of the region.

“At the Complex Operating Unit of the” Principe di Piemonte “Hospital in Senigallia it is possible to carry out oncological checks both as an early diagnosis of cervical tumors, colposcopy, and, for tumors of the uterine body, diagnostic and operative hysteroscopy”, has remembered for example Mario Massacesi, Director of the Complex Operational Unit of Obstetrics and Gynecology. “The ultrasound service is also able to carry out checks for ovarian cancer with the IOTA methodology. An outpatient clinic dedicated to “Oncological Gynecology and Gynecology for the Oncological Patient” has also been active for two years, finally the surgical therapy is performed according to the current guidelines also in Laparoscopy when indicated, and patients are guaranteed a post-surgery coordinated with the Reference Oncology Operational Unit “. Similar services – the experts explained during the conference – guarantee the best chances of recovery, and in many cases the interventions do not jeopardize female fertility. “In the case of ovarian cancer, unlike those of the uterine neck, to date there are no effective screening programs”, underlined Giovanni Scambia, Scientific Director and UOC Director of Gynecology Oncology of the University Policlinico ‘A. Twins’ IRCCS. “The only exception is that of women with a genetic mutation. However, there are effective tests capable of identifying the presence of the mutation and women with a family history of gynecological malignancies should undergo these tests “.

Even when prevention and early diagnosis do not give the desired results, today extremely effective therapies are available, which have led to what experts call a “Copernican revolution” in the treatment of gynecological cancers. “In particular in that of the ovary, new therapies have emerged forcefully thanks to continuous innovation and scientific research”, explained Rossana Berardi, Professor of Oncology at the Polytechnic University of Marche and Director of the Oncology Clinic of the Marche University Hospital. “These include PARP inhibitors, antiangiogenic drugs and immunotherapy. To combat the disease it is necessary to carry out genetic and molecular profiling that allows to obtain improvements in the quantity and quality of life “.

Cervical cancer

During the conference, ample space was dedicated to cervical cancer, a neoplasm for which prevention mainly involves anti-HPV vaccination and screening programs. “In the event that the neoplasm escapes prevention, knowledge and attention to the symptoms with which it can manifest itself allows you to contact a specialist for an early diagnosis”, recalled Andrea Ciavattini, Ordinary of Gynecology and Obstetrics at the Polytechnic University of Marche and Director of the Obstetrics and Gynecological Clinic of the University Hospital of Ospedali Riuniti in Ancona. “Vaginal bleeding, spontaneous or after intercourse, abnormal vaginal discharge or radiating pain in the back can be the indication of a cervical neoplasm and must therefore be investigated promptly”.

A video to let young people talk about prevention

During the event, the very young people of the Interact of District 2090 and in particular of the Interact of Senigallia, an association of service clubs established by Rotary International for children between the ages of 12 and 18, previewed the video # atupertuconl’HPV in the context of the #preventionviral project. The District Representative Leonardo Tamburi underlined the importance of young people talking to young people on an important issue such as prevention and in particular of vaccination against HPV, using modern tools such as videos and social media.

“Our Association was created to inform public opinion on a little known disease such as ovarian cancer – said Sandra Balboni, President of Loto Odv – We are pleased to collaborate with the most important Italian experts on specific initiatives dedicated to gynecological cancers . In fact, there is still little culture on this neoplasm, especially on prevention which remains a very effective weapon and which must therefore be promoted as much as possible “. “Today – echoes Claudia Colomboni, Marketing and Communication Manager of the SODICO Group – we are here with the common goal of promoting and raising awareness of the importance of cancer prevention – he stressed – and it is an honor, for my family and for all people who work with us, having been able to give our support and contribution ”. The high complexity achieved and the quality of taking care of cancer patients are due to an ambitious and effective project that has created a virtual oncology network, the CORM (Oncology and Research Center of the Marche), today of absolute avant-garde at national level. , concluded Michele Caporossi, General Manager of the Ospedali Riuniti of Ancona.