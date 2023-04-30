Naples, also the US consulate ready to celebrate the Scudetto of the Azzurri- Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Everything is ready in Naples where the countdown for the Scudetto party has been going on for days. Every corner of the city has been tinged with blue to celebrate the third tricolor in Neapolitan history. And even the American consulate for the occasion has set up a unique choreography made up of 15-metre-long banners, made of fabric, with blue colors and the shield displayed on the facade of the building overlooking Piazza della Repubblica. The protagonist of the clip is the console Tracy Roberts-Pounds “ready to celebrate with the city”. (LaPresse)