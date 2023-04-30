Home » Sudan, truce broken: airstrikes and fighting resume in Khartoum
Violent clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitaries have resumed in Khartoum, thus breaking the latest ceasefire which expires late today and which was supposed to allow civilians to escape to safety. Millions of Sudanese have been trapped under shelling and anti-aircraft fire since a ruthless power struggle broke out between General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane and his number two, the general Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the RSF, the dreaded paramilitary rapid support forces. Meanwhile

