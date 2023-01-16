Another small step in history: while waiting for them to be designated in Serie A (and, as mentioned, it will happen soon), the “women’s treble” will referee Napoli-Cremonese in the Italian Cup (tomorrow, 9pm). Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi, Tiziani Trasciatti and Francesca Di Monte will make up the all-female trio in the Italian Cup, after having done so in Serie B in Frosinone-Ternana on 26 December last.

WORLD EXAMPLE

—

By now of international level, Ferrieri Caputi, Trasciatti and Di Monte have been designated by Gianluca Rocchi because they are deemed worthy of another step forward towards what will be the first all-female debut in Serie A. Meanwhile, there are two teams Serie A to face each other in the Italian Cup (the fourth official will be Di Bello, Marini at the Var). The example follows what happened in Qatar 2022 when Pierluigi Collina for Germany-Costa Rica chose Stephanìe Frappart assisted by Neuza Back and Karen Diaz. The barriers are rightly in the process of total crushing: now only the treble in Serie A is missing.