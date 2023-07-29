Naples, De Laurentiis: ‘The Champions League is all about luck’

The second part of the retreat has already begun Napoli champion of Italy who, after Dimaro, restarted from Castel di Sangro. Here Rudi Garcia’s team will face four pre-season friendlies (against Hatayspor, Girona, Augsburg and Apollon Limassol), live challenges on Sky Sport to get as close as possible to the new Serie A. Meanwhile, the president Aurelio De Laurentiis spoke in the morning on the occasion of the event organized by Poste Italiane, which dedicated a stamp to the victory of the Azzurri’s Scudetto. And just during the delivery ceremony, De Laurentiis returned to Napoli’s goals: “Winning the Champions League? – in response to Marco Marsilio, president of the Abruzzo Region -. It’s all a matter of luck…”

De Laurentiis does not forget: “That 4-0 from Milan…”

His Napoli stopped in the semifinals in the last edition of the Champions League, elimination against the Rossoneri faced three times in April between the championship and Europe. The first crossing was in Serie Aa challenge that De Laurentiis has not yet digested: “That 4-0 against Milan didn’t stay here for me. I can’t say where…”. Finally, a joke on the participation of the blue people in Castel di Sangro: “I tell the mayor that he must hope that more Napoli fans come here than those who came to Trentino. If 80,000 came there, he must hope that 150,000 come!“.

deepening

Naples, challenge Hatayspor in pay per view on Sky

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

