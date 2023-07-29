Home » Udinese-Union Berlin / The LIVE commentary of the match: the kick-off
World

Udinese-Union Berlin / The LIVE commentary of the match: the kick-off

by admin
Udinese-Union Berlin / The LIVE commentary of the match: the kick-off

Andrea Sottil’s team is preparing for the last meeting of this retreat in Austria. Let’s go see the LIVE commentary of the meeting

Today the bianconeri are ready for the last challenge before the end of training camp. On the other side of the field will be Union Berlin, which over the last few months has won qualification for the next Champions League. Let’s not waste any more time and go immediately to see the LIVE commentary of this meeting. Here are the main actions told in real time.

The first half

1′ – The referee blows the whistle for kick-off.

4′ – No important occasion, but Union starts better given that with high blood pressure they often put their opponents in difficulty.

7′ – Foul and yellow card for Nehuen Perez.

July 29, 2023 (change July 29, 2023 | 3:40 pm)

© breaking latest news

See also  After the aid to Ukraine, Musk's satellites end up in China's crosshairs. Which challenges the tycoon even on electric cars

You may also like

Zvezdan Slavnić on breaking up with Anđela |...

Germany Implements Transit Visa Requirement for Cuban Asylum...

Jiang Hongjie Calls on Ai Fukuhara to Fulfill...

4 foods that are full of bad fats...

The United States has announced that it will...

In Australia, a military helicopter carrying four people...

Pope Francis expresses concern for climate-affected regions and...

Missile on the Russian city of Taganrog, the...

“If your home is in NATO, accept NATO...

Waste on fire at Ciampino, dense smoke near...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy