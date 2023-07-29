Mortgage rate rises because of the ECB? Here’s how to lower it

Mortgages up after the ECB decision

If written words could be vocalized we would say that we are voiceless. For the umpteenth time, Lagarde fails to take into consideration the authority of those who ask for prudence in rate hikesdoes not look at the companies which, with rising interest rates, can offload the financial cost onto the final price, obviously producing a drop in consumption and a little inflation, but what is most out of place is the total indifference towards families and people who have taken on a mortgagewho have calculated this possibility by relying on their own income.

Mortgages, how to stem the rise, the proposal

You cannot write photocopy articles, but with a little imagination it would be possible to overcome the impasse of the rate hike: as? We all know that the maximum deductible for interest expense and ancillary charges is 4,000 euros a year through a 19% IRPEF discount. Now, the ECB with the two percent dogma doesn’t listen to reasons and then no one can give instructions regarding the monetary policy of the Central Bank and here comes the idea of ​​deducting the entire amount of interest paid.

We could consider this measure as completely exceptionalsomehow making families safe. Sooner or later the mandates expire and it will be good for our Central Bank Governors to use the parameter of common sense and not the meter of the percentage because the saver always pays so much. Do you like the proposal?

