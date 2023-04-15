Ford focus and Toyota chasing in Belgrade | Info

It is known that drivers in Belgrade are often nervous, as demonstrated by today’s example of rushing through the streets of the capital.

On the stretch between the Belgrade settlements of Banovo brdo and Žarkovo, a film car chase was seen today, and the footage was published on Instagram page 192.

It all started when the driver of the “Ford Focus” passed despite having a stop sign, then, driving in the opposite direction, turned across the crosswalk and started chasing the Toyota.

The “Focus” went around the “Toyota” across the full line and then suddenly braked in front of it. The driver then got out and physically assaulted the Toyota driver, yelling at him that he did not have the right of way. The man from the vehicle from which everything was filmed got out of the car and calmed down the situation, explaining to the driver of the “focus” that he was to blame.

