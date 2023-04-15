Home » Wittenbacher Abacus gives birth to a daughter
Business

Wittenbacher Abacus gives birth to a daughter

by admin
Wittenbacher Abacus gives birth to a daughter

Wittenbacher Abacus gets a daughter – and wants more from the German and Austrian market

Abacus Research AG will take over the software company Haufe-Umantis AG, a subsidiary of the German Haufe Group SE, in the middle of the year. A St.Gallen company is thus returning to its roots.

The software company Abacus in Wittenbach is expanding and buys Haufe-Umantis.

Photo: Benjamin Manser

Abacus continues to expand. As the software company reports, the purchase of Haufe-Umantis AG is done. Abacus Research AG is considered the leading Swiss provider of ERP products. ERP means Enterprise, Resource and Planning and includes all core processes necessary to run a business such as finance, human resources, manufacturing, logistics, services, procurement and more. With the acquisition of Haufe-Umantis, Abacus is particularly strong in human resources. This applies in particular to the areas of talent management (personnel management) and applicant management. According to Abacus, Abacus is thus strengthening its position in Switzerland, Germany and Austria.

See also  Val d'Aosta, gas distribution to Italgas

You may also like

Uss case, passing the buck between Nordio and...

Philips has to recall more Dreamstation ventilators

Holland shock, ok to euthanasia also for children...

04/15/2023 – Glücksspirale: An overview of the winning...

Pnrr, EU: “You risk losing 30%”. Record state...

Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng Technology Index...

Job and living space: This is how a...

Government, “less taxes in 2024”. But the unions...

Scientist and opponent of nuclear power on behalf...

Ituma, the mysteries of death. The mother: “The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy