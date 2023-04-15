Wittenbacher Abacus gives birth to a daughter

Wittenbacher Abacus gets a daughter – and wants more from the German and Austrian market Abacus Research AG will take over the software company Haufe-Umantis AG, a subsidiary of the German Haufe Group SE, in the middle of the year. A St.Gallen company is thus returning to its roots.

The software company Abacus in Wittenbach is expanding and buys Haufe-Umantis. Photo: Benjamin Manser

Abacus continues to expand. As the software company reports, the purchase of Haufe-Umantis AG is done. Abacus Research AG is considered the leading Swiss provider of ERP products. ERP means Enterprise, Resource and Planning and includes all core processes necessary to run a business such as finance, human resources, manufacturing, logistics, services, procurement and more. With the acquisition of Haufe-Umantis, Abacus is particularly strong in human resources. This applies in particular to the areas of talent management (personnel management) and applicant management. According to Abacus, Abacus is thus strengthening its position in Switzerland, Germany and Austria.