Home Sports “Naples in the quarter-finals of the Champions League?”, Spalletti’s reply on TV
Sports

“Naples in the quarter-finals of the Champions League?”, Spalletti’s reply on TV

by admin
“Naples in the quarter-finals of the Champions League?”, Spalletti’s reply on TV

The editorial staff Tuesday 21 February 2023, 11.16pm

“We had a great game, maybe we could have scored one more goal that could have come in handy but that’s fine too because the important thing was never to lose balance”. That’s how it started Luciano Spalletti to the microphones of Mediaset after the victory against Eintracht: For qualification the percentage is always 50% and 50% because we still need to play a comeback that will be faced with the utmost humility”. Even on Sky the concept does not change: “Naples almost in the quarterfinals? Calm down, we need calm!”

Naples, Spalletti’s analysis after Eintracht

They pointed out to the Napoli coach that despite the many victories he smiles little. He replied with irony and was very clear: “Do I smile very little? Maybe I’m happy even if I don’t smile at times, right? Anyway, tonight I’m very happy, we played a great game. Others played Italian. We were good at not letting them restart. Overall I’m happy, we could have scored the third, but that’s okay, the important thing was not to concede goals and not lose balance.”

Corriere dello Sport by subscription

Together for passion, choose how

Subscribe to the digital edition of the newspaper. Matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, columns, rankings, tables, formations, previews.

Always with you, as you want

See also  After Musetti and Sinner, even Berrettini in the round of 16: the Italy of tennis makes itself beautiful at Roland Garros

You may also like

Champions: Eintracht Frankfurt-Naples 0-2 – Football

5 of the most extreme races in the...

Polish women betrayed the goals for M¦ in...

LNP confirms itself as a partner of the...

Chen Yufei and Wang Yilyu truce to the...

Eintracht Frankfurt struggles with a red card for...

Salernitana, Iervolino: ‘Sousa identikit ideal for us’

Pioli wins the Golden Bench. Pecchia and Baldini...

Champions League: Real Madrid thrash Liverpool, Naples win...

Day Around the Bay: Wind Knocks Out More...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy