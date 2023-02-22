“We had a great game, maybe we could have scored one more goal that could have come in handy but that’s fine too because the important thing was never to lose balance”. That’s how it started Luciano Spalletti to the microphones of Mediaset after the victory against Eintracht: “For qualification the percentage is always 50% and 50% because we still need to play a comeback that will be faced with the utmost humility”. Even on Sky the concept does not change: “Naples almost in the quarterfinals? Calm down, we need calm!”

Naples, Spalletti’s analysis after Eintracht

They pointed out to the Napoli coach that despite the many victories he smiles little. He replied with irony and was very clear: “Do I smile very little? Maybe I’m happy even if I don’t smile at times, right? Anyway, tonight I’m very happy, we played a great game. Others played Italian. We were good at not letting them restart. Overall I’m happy, we could have scored the third, but that’s okay, the important thing was not to concede goals and not lose balance.”