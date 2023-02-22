Home News In Pereira, security will be guaranteed during the Taxi Driver Strike
by admin
In relation to the mobilizations called by the taxi drivers union throughout the national territory for this Wednesday, February 22, the mayor of Pereira Carlos Maya, announced the public order measures to protect the safety of Pereirans at the end of the Extraordinary Security Council .

DETERMINATIONS IN PEREIRA

  • Suspension of the academic day during February 22, 2023.
  • Teachers, Teachers and Administrative Directors, will develop Planning work from home.
  • Suspension of the School Food Program – PAE during this day.
  • Megabús will operate at its usual time, from 5:00 am and will provide the service throughout the Metropolitan Area as long as the demonstrations and blockades allow it.
  • The Mayor of Pereira will have attention to the public.
  • Traffic and Police officers will be deployed throughout all the nerve centers of the city.
  • The local Authorities will accompany the demonstrations to guarantee their healthy development.

Likewise, the mayor of Pereira, Carlos Maya, announced that the Unified Command Post (PMU) will begin at 5:00 am, in which the authorities of the Metropolitan Area will be present.

