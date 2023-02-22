Home Health Wang will see Lavrov in Moscow, Xi at Putin’s in the coming months
Health

Wang will see Lavrov in Moscow, Xi at Putin’s in the coming months

by admin
Wang will see Lavrov in Moscow, Xi at Putin’s in the coming months

Wang Yi, the Chinese Communist Party’s head of diplomacy, will meet Russian Foreign Minister Seghei Lavrov in Moscow tomorrow. This was announced by the Foreign Ministry, quoted by Tass. In recent days Wang had announced a plan by Beijing for a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

Xi Jinping, on the other hand, is preparing a visit to Moscow in the coming months for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Wall Street Journal made it known, citing sources familiar with the Chinese leader’s plan. Beijing says it wants to play a more active role in ending the conflict in Ukraine, and the same sources said a meeting with Putin would be part of Xi’s efforts to reach peace talks and allow China to reaffirm that nuclear weapons they should not be used. Xi’s visit to Russia had already been announced by Moscow, but has not yet been confirmed by Beijing.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

See also  Covid, the incidence rises from 207 to 231. The Rt - Healthcare index is stable

You may also like

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news. Cnn: “Russia...

Tim: Kkr extends offer by one month, until...

What is bodyweight training and how does it...

Use: toxic train derailed, company will have to...

Ukraine, because one year after the invasion of...

Half past eight, “deep embarrassment”. Padellaro accuses Zelensky:...

the “private nutritionist” method explained by who invented...

Ancelotti: “At 0-2 I thought of City”. Klopp:...

Wanda Nara: “Never been with Maradona. Brozovic lived...

HYPERCHOLESTEROLEMIA, KEY MECHANISM DISCOVERED Cardiology

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy