Wang Yi, the Chinese Communist Party’s head of diplomacy, will meet Russian Foreign Minister Seghei Lavrov in Moscow tomorrow. This was announced by the Foreign Ministry, quoted by Tass. In recent days Wang had announced a plan by Beijing for a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

Xi Jinping, on the other hand, is preparing a visit to Moscow in the coming months for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Wall Street Journal made it known, citing sources familiar with the Chinese leader’s plan. Beijing says it wants to play a more active role in ending the conflict in Ukraine, and the same sources said a meeting with Putin would be part of Xi’s efforts to reach peace talks and allow China to reaffirm that nuclear weapons they should not be used. Xi’s visit to Russia had already been announced by Moscow, but has not yet been confirmed by Beijing.

