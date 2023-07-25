Naples, muscle problem for Mario Rui in the friendly against Spal

Moments of concern during the second friendly of the season for Napoli who drew against Spal in Dimaro’s training camp. In the 35th minute, Mario Rui was forced to leave the substituted pitch from Olivera due to a muscle problem. The player immediately asked for a replacement so as not to worsen the situation which will necessarily be monitored through instrumental tests in the next few hours.

The press release from Naples

According to what was reported by Napoli in a friendly post release, Mario Rui accused a resentment in the right thigh. “The conditions of the blue defender will be re-evaluated in the next few days”, reads the note. Currently Napoli is already without both Lozano and Gaetano, who are recovering from their respective injuries, while in the final match against Spal he left Lobotka (also for him conditions to be evaluated).

