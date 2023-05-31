Naples: Spalletti’s replacement will be Sergio Conceiçao

Nothing to do for Luis Enrique who prefers the Premier League and no Fiorentina for Vincenzo Italiano. It is not known yet the successor of Luciano Spalletti on the Napoli bench and the casting continues. The new name is that of Sergio Conceicao, currently manager of Porto. The Portuguese coach would return to Italy where he played for Parma, Inter and Lazio. However, Conceiçao still has one year on his contract with Porto and one year 18 million release clause of Euro.

Luis Enrique “wants to go to the Premier League“

Aurelio De Laurentiis continuedcasting“. “We are evaluating coaches for the 4-3-3 with our extraordinary players that we want to keep, I have evaluated a dozen profiles that can be tested with this module, I will choose the best to continue the cycle”. ADL would have aimed entrust the team to Luis Enrique but the former coach of Spain “wants to go to the Premier League“. “I can tell him that from the windows you can’t see the gulf and that in England you don’t eat as well as we do, but more than that… roommates very different engagements can be obtained in the Premier League“.

No of Fiorentina for Italian

He was also on the list of candidates for the future blue bench Vincenzo Italian who often used the 4-3-3. The coach led Fiorentina to the Conference League final (where they face West Ham on Wednesday 7 June) and the viola club does not intend to let him leave. The dg Joe Barone was clear: “Did De Laurentiis call us to take him to Naples? I don’t understand where these rumors come fromThe shares of Thiago Motta, coach of Bologna, are down.