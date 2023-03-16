Home Sports Naples ultras clash with police next to Eintracht team hotel
Naples ultras clash with police next to Eintracht team hotel

Naples ultras clash with police next to Eintracht team hotel

IIn Naples, hooligans clashed with the police again during the night. As reported by Italian media, supporters of SSC Napoli tried to get to Eintracht Frankfurt’s team hotel. Many fans of the Bundesliga soccer team had also stayed nearby and, according to the Ansa news agency, were getting ready to be taken out of town by bus. The Napoli ultras lit firecrackers and threw stones at the emergency services. The police were at the hotel in large numbers.

In the afternoon, supporters of Eintracht and Naples had already engaged in violent clashes with the police in the city center. In the round of 16 second leg in the Champions League, which Napoli won 3-0, Eintracht fans were not allowed in the stadium.

Italian authorities had issued the ban on ticket sales for Eintracht fans “to protect security”. Hundreds of supporters of the club from Frankfurt had come to Naples anyway. They gathered in front of their hotel in the afternoon and moved to the city center, where the riots broke out. According to the Corriere dello Sport newspaper, around 800 police officers were on duty. With a view to the riots, the newspaper spoke of a “guerrilla war”.

Naples Mayor Gaetano Manfredi then reported “crazy and unacceptable devastation.” Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) wrote on Twitter: “This evening’s violence must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. Violent criminals and chaos are destroying the sport.”

