12
The team of Andrea Subtil prepares for the next championship match. This is the last match before a break that will last two weeks, given that the national team is ready to start the qualifying matches for the next European Championships which will be played in Germany.
Much is expected from the Friulian team, even after last week’s great performance against Empoli. With the Rossoneri you need a very high-level test to be able to hope to bring home points. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start immediately with the press review <<
© breaking latest news
See also Europeans are angry and officials complain: the United States has made a lot of war money, but we are suffering|America|Europe|War_Sina Military_Sina.com