Turkish Parliament Srebrenica Erdogan | Info

The proposal to characterize the events in Srebrenica in 1995 as genocide was rejected.

The ruling Justice and Development Party of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (AKP) and its coalition partner the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) today rejected the parliamentary proposal of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) to characterize the events in Srebrenica in 1995 as genocide.

The refusal caused a heated debate in the Turkish parliament, and human rights activists believe that one of the possible reasons for such a decision is “preserving relations with Serbia”, BIRN reported.

The CHP party also proposed that July 11 be declared a day of remembrance, but the proposal was rejected by the ruling coalition, which has a majority in the parliament.

“I can’t understand how and why they rejected this bill,” said Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, a senior Turkish human rights activist and lawmaker from the pro-Kurdish Green Left Party, calling it scandalous.

Gergerlioglu said he believed there were three reasons why Erdogan’s ruling alliance rejected the bill. “First, they don’t want to enter into the debate about genocide because they don’t want to worsen relations with Serbia. Second, they rejected this bill because the main opposition party CHP brought it to the parliament. Third, they fear its effects due to the discussion of the Armenian Genocide” said Gergerlioglu.

Several parliaments around the world have recognized the killings and deportations of Armenians under the Ottoman Empire during World War I in 1915 as genocide. Turkey rejected those accusations, BIRN reminded.

(Srna)

