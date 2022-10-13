Uncontainable enthusiasm in the city after the match dominated against Ajax at Maradona: Nino D’Angelo put in … notes the success of Spalletti’s team, Gigi D’Alessio joked about a team that “has removed the foam from the Ajax “. And the fans make fun of the racist chants of the opponents

The shower of goals that hit Ajax anticipated by a few hours the one that is insisting on Naples in these hours. The weather is adverse today, but Spalletti’s team has the wind in their sails and will also be pushed against Bologna by the 50,000 who crowded Fuorigrotta for the night of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

MUSIC MASTERS — A milestone celebrated with enthusiasm by the Neapolitan people and also by its singers with maestro Nino D’Angelo who played “one day suddenly” from the home piano (posting the video on social media) and Gigi D’Alessio who celebrated by explaining like Napoli “has removed all the foam from Ajax”. In fact, only the Azzurri appeared effervescent on the Maradona lawn from the first to the ninetieth minute and even beyond – when Osimhen did not stop jumping and singing along with the cheering fans.

DRAW — In practice, the people of Naples have already made a leap forward in the round of 16 draw because history will have to be written there, given that the blue club has never made it to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Three times the pairing was not the most favorable as Mazzarri, Sarri and Gattuso crossed Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively. Of course, no one can think of having a “comfortable” rival at certain levels but many today on social media invoked a “helping hand” when the draw will take place on 7 November. See also Fencing, back to the big one. Want to grow again and on Friday doors open to all

MUSICLE AND CHORUS — In reality, this Napoli can really fear no one but obviously it is not known how things will be in some time. Certainly, Maradona in the Champions League continues to be a factor given that over the years so many valuable teams have collapsed in Fuorigrotta, Ajax last but not least. By the way, to the “mythical” roar of “The Champions” which also reverberated in the city yesterday, a chorus has been added since the beginning of the season that drags the blue audience to the interval and which is nothing more than a self-deprecating and exorcising response to many choirs of territorial discrimination heard around Italy in recent years. “Vesuvius erupts, all of Naples is destroyed” the blue supporters sing surprisingly at the top of their voices and Spalletti’s Napoli seems a volcano of ideas and games.

