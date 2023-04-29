Napoli Salernitana, Spalletti’s live conference: ‘We are facing an extreme challenge’

It’s a day of waiting for an entire city, just waiting for the party to start. Sunday will be the first Scudetto match-point for Napoli , engaged at 15 at ‘Maradona’ against Salernitana. To reach the historic third title after 33 years, the Azzurri will have to win the derby and hope for one lack of success for Lazio at 12.30 on the Inter pitch. Combinations necessary to celebrate 6 days in advance (it would be an absolute record in the history of Serie A) but, before the pitch, the word is up to Luciano Spalletti in the press conference on the eve.

Did anything change after the game move?

“We’ve known for some time what our direction should be, we don’t need to do something different. We have to go straight on as done up to here. There are things above us that we can’t control and we adapt. We were ready to play today, we’ll be ready tomorrow with all our strength, even the ones we don’t have. We just want to play.”

How do you live this wait?

“Tonight before going to bed I will think that we are facing an extreme challenge, but if you face it in the right way it gives you something different. We have wanted to play these matches here for a long time. We have to live them in the same way as always. We know what to do to get ready and what to do on the pitch.”