Sudan, MSF hospital in El Geneina looted. “We are deeply concerned”

In Sudan, in the state of West Darfur, the hospital of The Genein supported by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and the main health facility in the area was looted after a violent raid in the last two days.

Looting and destruction continue in the Sudanese city, houses and properties are set on fire, including the central market, IDP camps and places where people fleeing the conflict gather and the death toll in the last week of clashes , according to an estimate by the United Nations, would be 96 dead.