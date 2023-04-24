Napoli win the Scudetto on Sunday if

After the results of the 31st day of the Serie A championship, Napoli are first in the standings with 17 points ahead of Lazio, defeated by Turin on Saturday, and 19 over Juventus, whom Napoli beat 1-0 away on Sunday evening. With these gaps, the Scudetto could already be awarded six days before the end of the championship, next weekend, on the 32nd day.

To mathematically win the championship, after 33 years, Napoli must beat Salernitana at home on Saturday afternoon (3pm) and hope that Lazio don’t win against Inter in Milan at lunchtime on Sunday. In this case, his lead in the standings would reach at least 19 points and would no longer be reachable: in the remaining six days Lazio, Juventus and Roma, the teams mathematically still in the running, could only obtain 18.

The current standings of the championship with the first four positions:

Napoli 78 Lazio 61 Juventus 59 Roma 56*

* one game less

Regardless of the results of the other teams, Napoli lack 5 points for the mathematical victory of the Scudetto and it is highly probable that they will get them in the next two or three games, which will have to play against Salernitana (at home), Udinese (on 2 May away ) and Fiorentina (May 17 at home).

– Read also: The last Scudetto won by Napoli