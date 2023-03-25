Nash, a former successful cross-country skier and biker, is making her debut at the South African race at the age of 45, Gómez is defending her victory. In today’s rainy and windy stage, they returned to the podium and in the current standings they are losing about two minutes to the second place home pair Amy Wakefiedlová and Candice Lillová.
The men’s lead was taken back by the Swiss Nino Schurter and Andri Frischknecht, helped by the technical difficulties of the German leaders George Egger and Lukas Baum. Martin Stošek and another German biker Andreas Seewald finished tenth today and are still fifth, Petr Vakoč and Swiss Marc Stutzmann improved to seventh place.