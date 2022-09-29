The long-awaited confirmation is now only to be made official, Alex Meret will continue to be the goalkeeper of Napoli even in the seasons to come. The meeting that took place in the morning in Castel Volturno with his agent, Federico Pastorello, had a positive outcome and the parties reached an agreement in principle. The deadline, originally scheduled for next summer, has been extended until 2025 with an option in favor of the club until 2026 and at the same time the salary has been adjusted upwards: the player will receive 1.5 million per year , with the figure that will increase in subsequent years. Pastorello also looks after the interests of Gianluca Gaetano, whose future has been another topic of discussion in the past few hours.