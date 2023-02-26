Home Sports Nashville SC vs. NYCFC Highlights | FOX Soccer
Nashville SC vs. NYCFC Highlights | FOX Soccer

Nashville SC vs. NYCFC Highlights | FOX Soccer

Nashville SC and NYCFC kicked off the 2023 MLS season in style! Nashville were on the attack early and their efforts were rewarded in the 34th minute. Featuring a beautiful set piece, Walker Zimmerman found himself in the right position and helped Nashville to a 1-0 lead at halftime. NYCFC had opportunities to tie the match, but lacked composure in the final third to finish off impressive build ups. Nashville SC took advantage of NYCFC’s inability to finish in the second half as reigning MVP Hany Mukhtar set up Jacob Shaffelburg’s impressive goal in the 80th minute. Nashville’s impressive backline performance held on to a 2-0 victory in the MLS’s first match of the season.

