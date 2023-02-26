Since the end of 2022 it became known that the National Government headed by Gustavo Petro Urrego and the United States Ambassador, Luis Gilberto Murillo Urrutia, are advancing negotiations with the United States to Eliminate the American visa and promote free transit between both nations.

Currently, alternatives are sought to facilitate the legal arrival of Colombians to American territory and two alternatives are contemplatedsince the elimination of the visa could take a long time before being a fact.

The elimination of the visa for Colombians in the United States move slowly but surely, analyzing point by point in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security. In March 2023, a meeting with all US entities is already scheduled and progress in fulfilling the requirements for the elimination of the visa.

However, despite the optimism that exists regarding the issue, Ambassador Luis Gilberto Muillo has made it clear that this process may take years to materialize, but it is a management that must be done. That’s why, They analyze alternatives that allow Colombians who frequent the North American country to benefit.

American Visa: Pre-entry and elimination for frequent travelers in Colombia

The first would be an early exemption for those Colombians who frequent the United States for business or tourism and who have never had a problem with immigration or the US authorities. This initiative will be one for which dialogues will begin in early March.

The other alternative that they seek to propose is that Colombians can Submit your pre-entry or immigration document review process, from Colombiato expedite the process.

But what interests Colombians in general the most, which is the request for migratory relief, the truth is that the process is in its infancy and the dialogues are just about to begin. However, there is optimism thanks to the good relations and the willingness of the United States to negotiate.

American visa: the ordeal experienced by those looking for an appointment

However, it is worth noting that the fact that the government seeks to ease visa procedures in the United StatesThis does not mean that people can migrate irregularly and that a permanent stay in the United States is not recommended.

For now, the closest thing is the exemption for frequent travelers, while the elimination of the visa that excites millions of Colombians of all strata, for now could take years to materialize or even exceed the current four-year government of President Gustavo Petro.

It is worth mentioning that the UK visa removal process, it was given thanks to ten years of managementalthough there is optimism that, due to good relations with the United States, the issue will take much less time.