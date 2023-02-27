“What do you think of this victory?

It was a great game. Tonight, we saw a great PSG. I have always had confidence in my players and in my coach. We played against a great Olympique de Marseille, but what should be remembered is that we saw the true face of PSG. Tonight there are positive things: we won against OM, we are 8 points ahead in the standings. It was very important to win. The players were very aggressive. It’s good preparation for the next match against Nantes and for the Champions League.