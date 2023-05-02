National player Herburger returns to KAC

5
National ice hockey player Raphael Herburger returns to KAC after ten years. As the Klagenfurt announced on Tuesday, the center signed a two-season contract with the record champions. Most recently, the Vorarlberger worked in Switzerland for HC Lugano for three years, before that in Salzburg and Biel.
“His signing upgrades our squad accordingly and opens up new options for us,” said Oliver Pilloni, General Manager of the KAC. The 34-year-old from Herburg has already celebrated two championship titles with the Klagenfurt team (2009, 2013).