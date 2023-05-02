National player Herburger returns to KAC

National ice hockey player Raphael Herburger returns to KAC after ten years. As the Klagenfurt announced on Tuesday, the center signed a two-season contract with the record champions. Most recently, the Vorarlberger worked in Switzerland for HC Lugano for three years, before that in Salzburg and Biel.

IMAGO/Just Pictures/Jari Pestelacci



“His signing upgrades our squad accordingly and opens up new options for us,” said Oliver Pilloni, General Manager of the KAC. The 34-year-old from Herburg has already celebrated two championship titles with the Klagenfurt team (2009, 2013).