Iliad down, network and call problems throughout Italy

by admin
Since about 14.30 today, May 2, many users have been experiencing problems on the telephone company’s network Iliad. They have been reported data network problemsas well as the inability to make and receive calls. The malfunction appears to be scattered throughout Italyaccording to the map reported by Downdetector.

At the moment Iliad has not released any official communication on the causes of the down.

Article being updated…

