Christoph Gröner: "Those who are motivated can manage without sleep."

Christoph Gröner: “Those who are motivated can manage without sleep.”

Stopping work is out of the question for the 55-year-old: “I haven’t even achieved a quarter of what I want.”
He used to carry cement on his back, today is one of the largest building contractors in Germany: Christoph Gröner, CEO of the Gröner Group. The 55-year-old builds with his company Apartments, high-rise buildings and entire quarters. Business Insider met the builder for an interview.

Business Insider: You once said that you work 20 hours a day. There’s only four hours of sleep left. How do you do that?

Christoph Groener: “If you are motivated, you can manage without sleep sometimes. Three or four hours of sleep are the order of the day. I’ll make up for it at the weekend.”

BI: Do you also go on vacation?

greener: “Yes, I’m on vacation. But an entrepreneur’s holiday looks different than is generally imagined. When the children have gone to bed, the laptop is opened again. It takes three or four hours to answer e-mails and make phone calls – sometimes late at night. You are an entrepreneur 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.”

I’ve never looked at the clock while I’m at work and wondered when I’m going to go home.

BI: Do you have to work like this to be successful?

