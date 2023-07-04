National Shooting and Archery Team Champion Listing Ceremony Celebrates Olympic Success

National Shooting and Archery Team Champion Listing Ceremony Held in Beijing

Market Information Network 2023-07-04 11:31:14 Source: People’s Daily Online

Beijing, China – The National Shooting and Archery Team Championship Ceremony, along with the “July 1st” National Team Themed Education Forum and Exchange Activities, were held in Beijing on July 1st. This event marked the recognition and celebration of the achievements of athletes in the shooting and archery disciplines.

Since the beginning of the Paris Olympic cycle, exceptional athletes such as Sheng Lihao and Qi Xiangshuo, who have secured gold medals in the World Championships and World Cup, have been honored and included in the National Team Champion Honor Roll. This roll serves the purpose of boosting the athletes’ sense of duty and pride in bringing glory to their country.

Qi Xiangshuo, the recurve men’s team champion of the 2023 Archery World Cup in Antalya, Turkey and representative of the newly listed athletes of the national archery team, expressed his gratitude for being included in the prestigious list. He expressed his admiration for previous Olympic and world champions, as well as his eagerness to learn from them. For Qi Xiangshuo, being included on the honor list is not the end, but rather a new beginning. He vows to continue working hard in his future training and competitions.

Jiang Ranxin, the women’s 10m air pistol champion at the 2023 FISF World Cup in Lima, Peru, and the Tokyo Olympics champion, emphasized the importance of starting afresh after every achievement. She believes that every game and every shot presents an opportunity for growth and improvement.

Liang Chun, director of the Shooting and Archery Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, highlighted the significance of the honor roll. He explained that while honor represents the past, achieving even greater honors requires continued efforts on the new journey. He urged the athletes to understand that success only comes through dedication and hard work.

The ceremony served as a platform to celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of Chinese shooting and archery athletes. It also aimed to inspire and motivate the current generation to strive for excellence and continue bringing glory to the nation.

Original article: http://ent.people.com.cn/n1/2023/0702/c1012-40025749.html

Editor in charge: Niu Yuhang

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

