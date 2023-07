Chlumecký came to Baník in January 2022, but did not make much of a mark in the Silesian team. Last season, while on loan in Pardubice, he played in 24 league matches and scored one goal. He added two more starts for Východočechy in a successful tie against the second division team Příbram.

Chlumecký played a total of 58 matches in the Czech top competition, scoring two goals and adding four assists. The former youth representative also worked in Prague’s Dukla, Teplice and Liberec.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook