Average exchange rate of the euro on July 4, 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Wednesday, July 4, 2023.

The official middle exchange rate of the dinar against the euro is today 117,2503 dinars for the euro, which is a slight change compared to Monday, the National Bank of Serbia (NBS) announced. The dinar has maintained the same value against the euro as it did a month ago, on an annual basis it is stronger by 0.1 percent, and has been unchanged since the beginning of the year.

And the indicative exchange rate of the dinar against the dollar was slightly changed on Tuesday, July 4 107,4213 for a dollar. The dinar is stronger against the dollar by 1.4 percent than a month ago, on an annual basis it is stronger by 4.8 percent, and compared to the beginning of the year it is stronger by 2.5 percent.

