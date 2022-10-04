Original title: National Table Tennis Men’s Team Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships Team Tournament

Fan Zhendong in the game.Photo by Anyuan

China News Service, Chengdu, October 4th (Reporter He Shaoqing Anyuan) On the afternoon of the 4th, the National Table Tennis Men’s Team defeated the Thai Men’s Team 3:0 in the closing battle of the group stage. One out.

In the first match, Lin Gaoyuan defeated his opponent 3:1 and won the top spot for the National Table Tennis Men’s Team. Fan Zhendong, who came on later, cleanly and cleanly sealed Shayayu Tancharon. Liang Jingkun, the third player to play, lost a game at 8:11 and then pulled three games in a row to help the National Table Tennis Men’s Team win.

After the game, Fan Zhendong praised his opponent as “very unique” and played very well, making the scene stalemate for a while.

At 19:00, the National Table Tennis Women’s Team will face the last opponent in the group stage, the Malaysian Women’s Team. (Finish)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: