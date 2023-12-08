Home » National Table Tennis Team 8-1 France Mixed Team World Cup wins three consecutive victories in the second stage – Sports – China Industry Network
Sports

National Table Tennis Team 8-1 France Mixed Team World Cup wins three consecutive victories in the second stage – Sports – China Industry Network

by admin
National Table Tennis Team 8-1 France Mixed Team World Cup wins three consecutive victories in the second stage – Sports – China Industry Network

China Dominates Mixed Team World Cup with Three Consecutive Victories

The Chinese national table tennis team continued their winning streak in the second stage of the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup, securing a dominant 8-1 victory over the French team. The match, which took place in Chengdu on December 7, saw the Chinese team assert their dominance with impressive performances across the board.

In the first game, the Chinese duo of Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha faced off against the French pair Le Brun and Yuan Jianan, easily securing a 3-0 victory and setting the tone for the rest of the match. The pair’s exceptional performance gave the Chinese team an early lead, with scores of 11-1, 11-8, and 11-3 in the three games.

In the following women’s singles match, Wang Manyu faced off against Pavard, overcoming some resistance in the third game to secure a clean sweep with a score of 3-0. The Chinese team’s lead continued to grow, with scores of 11-5, 11-5, and 13-11 in the three games.

The men’s singles match saw Fan Zhendong going up against Felix Le Brun, with Fan Zhendong ultimately securing a 2-1 victory. This dominant performance by the Chinese team ultimately led to an 8-1 triumph over the French team, marking their third consecutive victory in the second stage of the competition.

With their impressive performance, the Chinese national table tennis team has firmly established themselves as frontrunners in the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup, showcasing their exceptional skill and teamwork on the global stage. As the competition progresses, all eyes will be on the Chinese team as they aim to maintain their winning streak and secure further victories in the tournament.

You may also like

Who is Eduard Romeu, the lord of Barça’s...

VfB Stuttgart: VfB President Vogt defends himself against...

Lionel Messi propels Inter Miami into Concacaf Champions...

European Football Championship: Special rules should allow public...

Raiders cut Jimmy Garoppolo and Hunter Renfrow

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024: Max Verstappen wins...

The Chinese Disabled Sports Delegation won 7 golds,...

How ski jumpers develop a feeling for the...

Josh Cavallo: Adelaide United midfielder gets engaged on...

National Indoor Track and Field Grand Prix Jinan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy