National Table Tennis Team 8-1 France Mixed Team World Cup wins three consecutive victories in the second stage – Sports – China Industry Network

China Dominates Mixed Team World Cup with Three Consecutive Victories

The Chinese national table tennis team continued their winning streak in the second stage of the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup, securing a dominant 8-1 victory over the French team. The match, which took place in Chengdu on December 7, saw the Chinese team assert their dominance with impressive performances across the board.

In the first game, the Chinese duo of Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha faced off against the French pair Le Brun and Yuan Jianan, easily securing a 3-0 victory and setting the tone for the rest of the match. The pair’s exceptional performance gave the Chinese team an early lead, with scores of 11-1, 11-8, and 11-3 in the three games.

In the following women’s singles match, Wang Manyu faced off against Pavard, overcoming some resistance in the third game to secure a clean sweep with a score of 3-0. The Chinese team’s lead continued to grow, with scores of 11-5, 11-5, and 13-11 in the three games.

The men’s singles match saw Fan Zhendong going up against Felix Le Brun, with Fan Zhendong ultimately securing a 2-1 victory. This dominant performance by the Chinese team ultimately led to an 8-1 triumph over the French team, marking their third consecutive victory in the second stage of the competition.

With their impressive performance, the Chinese national table tennis team has firmly established themselves as frontrunners in the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup, showcasing their exceptional skill and teamwork on the global stage. As the competition progresses, all eyes will be on the Chinese team as they aim to maintain their winning streak and secure further victories in the tournament.