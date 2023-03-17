Status: 03/17/2023 07:45 a.m

A good 100 days after the World Cup disappointment in Qatar, Hansi Flick names his first squad for preparation for the home European Championship in 2024. There will be new names, the national coach has promised.

Mergim Berisha, Vitaly Janelt or maybe Kevin Schade? Before the nomination of the first international squad for the home European Championship in 2024, several possible newcomers are being considered for the restart of the national soccer team.

National coach Hansi Flick has already announced that he will present new faces in the first test games in 2023 against Peru (March 25) in Mainz and Belgium (March 28) in Cologne. Veterans like Thomas Müller and Ilkay Gündogan are missing from the squad, as is captain Manuel Neuer, who is recovering from his broken leg.

For striker Berisha (24), a nomination for the DFB squad, which Flick announced in the afternoon, would be a crowning achievement of his career so far. “He’s an exceptional final player,” said his Augsburg club coach Enrico Maaßen again in advance of the U21 European champions. Flick is looking for exactly this type of footballer after the exploitation of chances was identified as a major shortcoming at the World Cup in Qatar. Calling up Berisha would also be “cool for the club,” said FCA coach Maassen.

Comeback von Florian Wirtz?

Janelt currently plays for Brentford FC, the surprise team in the English Premier League. The 24-year-old stands out in a convincing role in defensive midfield. The former Freiburg striker Schade (21) also switched to the club in west London in the winter. He is considered a great German hope for the future.

After almost a year and a half, Florian Wirtz is again facing an international match. The 19-year-old from Bayer Leverkusen missed the World Cup due to a cruciate ligament tear. RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner is also returning to the DFB squad after suffering a ligament injury shortly before the tournament in Qatar. On Sunday evening, the DFB team meets in Frankfurt/Main, where they prepare for the first international match of the year.