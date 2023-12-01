Nations League: Austria has to bow to the French

Nations League

For Austria’s footballers, the dream of a pre-Christmas sporting miracle has not come true. Team boss Irene Fuhrmann’s selection had to bow to the favorites from France 0-2 (0-1) on Friday on the fifth matchday of the Women’s Nations League in Rennes. Amandine Henry, Eugenie Le Sommer and Marie-Antoinette Katoto made things clear.



Henry gave the French women the lead in the fifth minute in front of 26,453 fans at Roazhon Park in Rennes. Le Sommer made the preliminary decision in the 57th minute after failing from the penalty spot to Manuela Zinsberger shortly before the break (44th). Katoto scored the final point (84th). While the Austrians suffered their second defeat in Group A2 after losing 1-0 in the first leg in Vienna, the French secured their group victory with their fourth win, as expected.

A final for second place now awaits the Austrians at the end of the Nations League. In the NV Arena in St. Pölten on Tuesday (broadcast on ORF Sport + from 7:00 p.m., kick-off at 7:15 p.m.) we face the Norwegians, who defeated Portugal 4-0 on Friday. Even with a point like the 1-1 draw in the first leg, the Austrians have second place in their pocket and thus their place in the “A group” of the Nations League.

Le Sommer increases to 2:0

After missing a penalty in the first half, Eugenie Le Sommer secured the preliminary decision after the break.

Women’s Nations League, Gruppe A2

Freitag:

France – Austria 3:0 (1:0)

Rennes, SR Augustyn (POL)

Torfolge:

1:0 Henry (5.)

2:0 Le Sommer (57.)

3:0 Katoto (84.)

France: Peyraud-Magnin – De Almeida, Mbock, Renard, Karchaoui – Dali (88. Matthew), Henry, Geyoro – Diani (46. Katoto), Le Summer (75. Dofour), Bacha (88. Majri)

Austria: Zinsberger – Naschenweng (65th Schiechtl), Georgieva, Kirchberber, Hanshaw – Feiersinger, Puntigam, Zadrazil (77th Schaschnig), Dunst (77th Purtscheller) – Campbell (77th Pinther), Höbinger (65th Hickelsberger-Füller)

Yellow cards: Le Sommer, Renard

Note: Le Sommer fails with a penalty to Zinsberger (44.)

