Naturosa Bike, the group of very young people on display in Agrigento

Yet another beautiful weekend to frame for Naturosa Bike & Co. Ragusa Once again a demonstration of strength of the entire group which, among other things, thanks to the corporate organization behind it, is managing these phases with the utmost determination to try to guarantee adequate responses especially to younger talents who can make the most of the favorable situation in order to be able to grow. It happened again this time, last Sunday, on the occasion of the third round of the Sicily Cup reserved for the very young, held in Agrigento. The team, with the specific advice of the sports directors, has been able to direct its efforts in the right direction and has been able to collect, once again, significant results that bode well for the future path of the younger athletes. And so, in the female G1 category, Michela Cappello took first place while Benedetto Stamilla finished tenth. The third place of Lorenzo Gualato in the men’s G2 should also be underlined, while in the men’s G3 the 12th place of Carlo Avola and the 24th of Mattia Boscarino should be recorded. And, again, the Iblean patrol conquered other significant placements with regard to the men’s G4 with Paolo Ali in fifth place, sixth by Giorgio Cappello and 24th by Michele Scala. Finally, in the men’s G5 category, Flavio Parisi eleventh and fifth in the G6 Andrea Nascondiglio. A very assorted group, therefore, recorded interesting results that allow us to think about building a respectable future. In Messina, then, the Naturosa Bike & Co. Ragusa was also ready with Giovanni Distefano who, in a road competition, conquered the 19th position. “We have a really interesting team – underlines the president Giuseppe Nascondiglio – who are giving their all in all situations. We are convinced that everything we are sowing now will be of use to us on future occasions in which we will have to fully demonstrate our abilities. And all this thanks to a first-rate technical staff that showcases all its characteristics in order to always be able to achieve new and important objectives”.