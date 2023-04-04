La National Basketball Association (NBA) e Kellogg have announced a collaboration with which the food company becomes an official partner of the NBA in Europe. Collaboration will see Kellogg support 50 Jr. NBA leagues in 19 European countries, including Italy, reaching over 22,000 youth, and includes promotions on-pack on more than 60 million packages of cereals and snacks.

As part of the partnership, Kellogg’s brand and products will be integrated into more than 50 Jr. NBA leagues in Europe, with the company logo featured on all Jr. NBA League jerseys and on the OWQLO app, the official of the Jr. NBA League in Europe and the Middle East.

Promotions on NBA-branded cereal and snack packs are on shelf now, offering fans across Europe the opportunity to win a trip to an NBA game in the United States and the chance to win exclusive merchandise of the NBA x Kellogg’s.

The Jr. NBA FIP U13 Championship and the Jr. NBA FIP Schools League kicked off in Italy involving 12,600 young basketball players and 840 teams.

“With our new on-pack promotion in partnership with the NBA, consumers in Italy and Europe will have the opportunity to win exciting prizes related to the world of basketball, including two tickets to attend an NBA game in the United States, with airline tickets and accommodation included!” he has declared Elisa Tudino, Activation Lead of Kellogg Italy. “Furthermore, this year our mascot Coco the Monkey will be present at the Jr. NBA final to interact with the little ones and promote a healthy lifestyle that goes through the combination of correct nutrition – physical activity.”

Jr. NBA is the league’s global youth basketball program, teaching the core skills and values ​​of the game – teamwork, respect, determination and community – at the grassroots level in an effort to help grow and improve the experience of youth basketball for players, coaches and parents.