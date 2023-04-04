No surprises in the regional elections in Friuli Venezia Giulia: the outgoing governor Massimiliano Fedriga was reconfirmed with 64% while his challenger candidate from Pd-M5S, Nassimo Moretuzzo, stopped at 29%. “It is an honor to have been re-elected”, says the confirmed governor who immediately receives the compliments of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: “A victory that rewards the administrative model and good governance of the center-right and which spurs us to do better and better”. In Friuli Venezia Giulia there was no overtaking by the Brothers of Italy, whose list stopped at 18%, while the League is the first party at 19%, when there are two hundred sections missing out of the 1,360 overall. In third place is the Fedriga list which exceeds 17%, followed by the Pd which holds at 16.7%.

Regionals, Fedriga repeats the ‘victory walk’

Forza Italia is detached, at just over 6%. The centre-left candidate, Massimo Moretuzzo, defeated, probably paid the brunt of a coalition with an uncertain trend, if one thinks of the national fate of the Pd-M5S broad field. There was no FdI wave but neither was there the Schlein effect, which seemed like it could upset more than one balance. The M5s drop to 2.4% even surpassed by the No Vax galaxy: their candidate, Giorgia Tripoli, gets 4.6% overtaking the Third pole whose candidate, Alessandro Maran, stops at 2.7% (“A disappointing result “, says Calenda). The turnout is down, following a generalized trend of the last electoral rounds, with 45% of voters which marks one of the lowest figures in the region for attendance at the polls.

Fedriga, his face drawn and tired after an electoral campaign marked by fair play but extremely tiring, left the house when, halfway through the ballot he realized that his advantage was not scratchable, and superstitiously he retraced the same steps as five years ago: walk to Piazza Unità and from there to the Regional Council. A few kilometers punctuated by handshakes and “good luck” shouted even by passing cars. “I thank the voters” he had written in a note released shortly before for “having confirmed me at the helm of the Region. An important expression of trust that represents a great responsibility, also because I am the first governor of this region to be re-elected by the citizens”. And he also spoke of responsibility at the press conference, confessing that he did not expect “such a broad consensus” – this is perhaps the real novelty – and therefore that he “feels the weight of the responsibility of having to give answers to the citizens. He thanked the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for the words of appreciation and said he had heard from ministers Salvini and Giorgetti. Finally, he announced: “I will take a break for a few days”. Honoring the winner by Massimo Moretuzzo: “It is a clear victory by Massimiliano Fedriga, whom I called just now to congratulate him and above all to wish him a good job, it is clear that the match was complicated for us right from the start, however we accepted the challenge by putting all the effort and passion into it”. Someone already speaks of him as a promise for the future.