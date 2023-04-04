Enel is reportedly considering divesting a majority stake in its energy storage business, a move aimed at further reducing the company’s debt.

This was reported by Bloomberg, adding that Enel has received non-binding offers for an 80% stake in the project, worth about 2 billion euros. Under the plan, Enel would like to maintain a 20% stake.

Enel aims to reduce debt between 51 and 52 billion euros by the end of this year, from around 60 billion at the end of 2022, in a plan that includes the sale of assets in Latin America and Europe to focus on core markets.