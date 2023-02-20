Home Business Superbonus, the securitization of the tax credit is the real alternative
Superbonus, the securitization of the tax credit is the real alternative

Superbonus, the securitization of the tax credit is the real alternative

“Securitisation” o securitization of tax credits, a “long-term” alternative to the Superbonus

In the article Superbonus, ready to reverse: credit securitization is being evaluated, reference is made to a possible securitization o “securitisation“? What is it? Technically, debt securitization is a process through which one or more undivided and illiquid financial assets, capable of generating cash flows, such as bank loans for example, are “transformed” into divided and salable assets, i.e. in bonds denominated Asset Backed Securities (ABS).A classic example of securitization is represented by a bank which has among its assets a certain number of real estate loans; if the bank decides to securitize these assets then it will issue securities, which have mortgages as collateral, which will then be sold to private or institutional investors.

The interesting view of this possibility it would put companies back on track that would see liquidity entering their pockets especially if the ABS are placed with institutional investors. This ex tempore possibility could probably be considered valid for once. Companies can’t spend their time at the negotiating tables or waiting months for liquidity. Request what is the alternative proposal? Already in a previous article I had to suggest involving banks and financial institutions behind one “rebate” or a “fee” takes over the tax credits, knowing full well that whoever issued them is the State ergo there are no excuses whatsoever. To conclude I would like to reaffirm the need for a exchange for tax creditswell regulated and controlled.

