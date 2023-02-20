Listen to the audio version of the article

“The Italian and Polish governments supply arms together, we talked about future arms supplies to Ukraine so that there may be peace and stability”. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said this at the end of the meeting with Prime Minister Meloni, who arrived in Warsaw in the afternoon before continuing on to Kiev. The prime minister landed in the Polish capital in the same hours that the president of the United States Joe Biden is also expected but it is difficult, it is explained, for the two to be able to cross paths

Meloni’s goal

The goal of the premier’s trip, which also has the mission from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as imminent before the tragic one-year anniversary of the Russian aggression, which falls on February 24, is to demonstrate with deeds the adhesion to the Atlantic Alliance. After the clash with Emmanuel Macron over dinner at the Elysée with the Ukrainian leader, Meloni intends to demonstrate his closeness to Zelensky. And he hopes to be able to take at least one photo with Biden, a sign of the choice of camp of a government – the one on the right – which looks to Washington even before Brussels.

Meloni: Ukraine can count on Italy at 360 degrees

“Italy has been determined to support Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion with financial, military and humanitarian support. Ukraine knows it can count on us at 360 degrees. Ukraine can count on Italy, we have been there and we will be there» said Meloni at the end of the meeting with the Polish prime minister.

On the way to Kiev

The Italian premier will fly to Kiev to reiterate to the Ukrainian president Italy’s full and convinced support for the battle for freedom it is carrying on with its people. Meloni and Zelensky already met on 9 February in Brussels on the occasion of the European Council. An interview then lasting a few minutes in which, however, the prime minister confirmed to the Ukrainian leader the sending of the Samp-T anti-aircraft and anti-missile system produced together with the French.