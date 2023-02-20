Home Sports Bologna, Arnautovic stops: right hip injury. Injury news
Sports

Bologna, Arnautovic stops: right hip injury. Injury news

by admin
Bologna, Arnautovic stops: right hip injury. Injury news

New injury for Marko Arnautovic. Having just returned after a month’s break due to a sprain, the Bologna striker stopped again due to an injury to his right hip. “Following a resentment accused in recent days, Marko Arnautovic has undergone tests which have highlighted a first-degree lesion of the external obturator of the right hipwith recovery times of about two weeks” writes Bologna on its website. Arnautovic, therefore, will not be available to Thiago Motta for the matches against Inter and Turin and could return on Saturday 11 March, against Lazio.

Arnautovic’s numbers

read also


Soriano returns to the goal and is moved by Mihajlovic

2023 has so far proved to be stingy with satisfactions for Arnautovic. After scoring eight goals in the first half of the season, the Austrian striker played just two games in the calendar year. The first on 4 January against Roma, the second on 12 February against Monza. Arnautovic missed the match against Sampdoria due to disqualification (he was cautioned, he was booked for having applauded the referee) and will now have to sit out for another two weeks.

See also  Fantasy football tips for matchday 18: trust the Lazio and Inter blocks, and keep an eye on Joao Pedro

You may also like

Eintracht-Naples live, Spalletti at the press conference in...

Zarate season over, ‘now I’ll support Cosenza from...

Novak Djokovic equals Steffi Graf’s record for most...

Federica Pellegrini in mask at the Venice Carnival...

2023 NFL Draft odds: First overall pick lines,...

The Government of Ayuso paralyzes the felling of...

Jeremy Davidson officially appointed Castres coach

Liverpool v Real Madrid: Darwin Nunez has ‘a...

David Moyes: West Ham boss has full support...

NBA Top 10 Plays Of The Night |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy