New injury for Marko Arnautovic. Having just returned after a month’s break due to a sprain, the Bologna striker stopped again due to an injury to his right hip. “Following a resentment accused in recent days, Marko Arnautovic has undergone tests which have highlighted a first-degree lesion of the external obturator of the right hip with recovery times of about two weeks” writes Bologna on its website. Arnautovic, therefore, will not be available to Thiago Motta for the matches against Inter and Turin and could return on Saturday 11 March, against Lazio.

Arnautovic’s numbers

2023 has so far proved to be stingy with satisfactions for Arnautovic. After scoring eight goals in the first half of the season, the Austrian striker played just two games in the calendar year. The first on 4 January against Roma, the second on 12 February against Monza. Arnautovic missed the match against Sampdoria due to disqualification (he was cautioned, he was booked for having applauded the referee) and will now have to sit out for another two weeks.