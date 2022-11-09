The soap opera Nets offers a surprising new chapter. After the divorce with Steve Nash, with Brooklyn who had decided to replace him with Ime Udoka, manager in charge of the Celtics but suspended from Boston for the entire season due to an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate, the New York franchise changes direction and permanently promotes former assistant Jacque Vaughn as head coach. Definitely a fallback choice that comes after the second thoughts on the Udoka idea by the owner Joe Tsai and the general manager Sean Marks.

Second thoughts due to the media and PR backlash received after making public the flirtation with the Celtics coach. Adam Silver himself would have advised Tsai to avoid a move destined to cause discussion, especially if the team struggling with the suspension of Kyrie Irving, accused of anti-Semitism for posting the link to a controversial documentary that among other things downplayed the holocaust. The Udoka hypothesis, which seemed the most logical conclusion after the dismissal of Nash, vanished, the leadership of the Nets thus turned on the reliability of Vaughn, a coach appreciated by Kevin Durant who also led Brooklyn in the Orlando “bubble”. “Jacque’s basketball intelligence, his knowledge of the team and his competitive spirit – Sean Marks comments in an official note – make him the best person to lead our group”. Certainly, however, this turnaround on Udoka does nothing but confirm the confusion of a management that has not managed to manage in the better world the situation, objectively complicated, created this summer after Irving’s tantrums and the request, then returned, to trade. by Kevin Durant. With Vaughn the chapter linked to the bench is therefore closed but there are still many thorny issues to be resolved for the Nets starting of course from the Irving affair, who met Adam Silver on Tuesday and seems ready to return to the team at the end of the suspension. However, many think that the rift between the former Duke star and the club has already been consumed. One thing is certain, in Brooklyn the twists and turns are at home