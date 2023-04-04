Home Sports NBA.com tells the story of Simone Fontecchio
Sports

by admin
Long focus dedicated by NBA.com to Simone Fontecchio, protagonist in the last few weeks among the ranks of the Utah Jazz. “Growing up, you don’t really think about the NBA”, the words of the blue. “It’s so hard just to think about it, you just want to grow and play and have fun. Your goal is to become a professional player, but you don’t really know what level you’ll reach.” The focus also lingers on the background that saw Fontecchio perform a workout with the Boston Celtics in 2015, before withdrawing his name from the cauldron of the NBA Draft: “I don’t know if it was the right choice,” says Fontecchio.

