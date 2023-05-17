NBA Draft Lottery 2023, the first pick falls to the San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs won the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery which took place overnight at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. The Spurs will have the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday, June 22. Namely Victor Wembanyama.

Here are the results from the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery:

1. Saint Anthony

2. Charlotte

3. Portland

4. Houston

5. Detroit

6. Orlando

7. Indiana

8. Washington

9. Utah

10.Dallas

11. Orlando (from Chicago)

12. Oklahoma City

13.Toronto

14. New Orleans

The remaining order of the 2023 NBA Draft is as follows:

First Round: Picks 15-30

15. Atlanta

16. Utah (and Minnesota)

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Miami

19. Golden State

20. Houston (da LA Clippers)

21. Brooklyn (da Phoenix)

22. Brooklyn

23. Portland (to New York)

24. Sacramento

25. Memphis

26. Indiana (da Cleveland)

27. Charlotte (da Denver via New York e Oklahoma City)

28. Utah (da Philadelphia via Brooklyn)

29. Indiana (da Boston)

30. LA Clippers (da Milwaukee via Houston)

Second Round: Picks 31-58

31. Detroit

32. Indiana (and Houston)

33. Saint Anthony

34. Charlotte (da Charlotte via Philadelphia and Atlanta)

35. Boston (from Portland via Atlanta, LA Clippers, Detroit, and Cleveland)

36. Orlando

37. Oklahoma City (da Washington via New Orleans)

38. Sacramento (from Indiana)

39. Charlotte (da Utah via New York)

40. Denver (da Dallas via Oklahoma City)

41. Charlotte (from Oklahoma City via New York and Boston)

42. Washington (da Chicago via Los Angeles Lakers e Washington)

43. Portland (and Atlanta)

44. San Antonio (da Toronto)

45. Memphis (and Minnesota)

46. ​​Atlanta (v. New Orleans)

47. Los Angeles Lakers

48. LA Clippers

49. Cleveland (from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans)

50. Oklahoma City (da Miami via Boston, Memphis, e Dallas)

51. Brooklyn

52. Phoenix

53. Minnesota (da New York via Charlotte)

54. Sacramento

55. Indiana (from Cleveland via Milwaukee and Detroit)

56. Memphis

— Chicago (da Denver via Cleveland; perse da Chicago)

— Philadelphia (perse)

57. Washington (da Boston via Charlotte)

58. Milwaukee