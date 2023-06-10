Home » NBA Finals 2023, Miami Heat Denver Nuggets (gara 4) in tv e streaming
Sports

NBA

Two triple doubles in the final: Jokic wants the record

With two triple doubles in the first three games of the series between his Nuggets and the Miami Heat (in Game 1 and Game 3), Nikola Jokic has already equaled the record for number of triple doubles in a Finals series. But at two odds he shares the lead with six other NBA basketball legends. With one more he would become the absolute leader of this extraordinary statistic

A LIFE IN TRIPLE DOUBLE | The Denver Nuggets center entered the 2023 Finals with a triple double averagecollecting by adding the statistics of his first three rounds of playoffs (vs. Minnesota, Phoenix and Lakers). Then he added two more in the first three racese in an NBA Finals series no one has ever managed to collect three. Doing it would mean setting a new record e overcome six legends of the NBA world like the ones you’ll find by scrolling below

WILT CHAMBERLAIN, PHILADELPHIA 76ERS (1967) | vs. SAN FRANCISCO WARRIORS | RACE-1: 16 POINTS, 10 ASSISTS, 33 REBOUNDS

WILT CHAMBERLAIN, PHILADELPHIA 76ERS (1967) | vs. SAN FRANCISCO WARRIORS | RACE-2: 10 POINTS, 10 ASSISTS, 38 REBOUNDS

