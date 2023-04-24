NBA, Golden State beats Sacramento in game-4: Harrison Barnes misses the winning shot

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS-SACRAMENTO KINGS 126-125 | Kerr chooses to start with the small quintet e Poole in the top five instead of Draymond Green (on advice, it is said, from Green himself): the intensity of game-1 is immediately very high, and the first quarter gives away baskets, emotions and a high-scoring match, with the Kings led by Fox (already in double figures) good at resisting the baskets of Curry and Poole and even finishing ahead by one (32-31). The pace shows no sign of decreasing even in the second quarter, but the Kings are leading the wayalways drag yourself from Fox (21 all’intervallo) but with the rookie Keegan Murray calm to the shot (3/4 from the bow for 15 points). However, Golden State’s trio of “little boys” doesn’t give up: Curry is 13, Poole and Thompson each have 12 (all three with 2/4 from long range). Sacramento leads by 4, 69-65 at halftime. The beginning of the third quarter is marked by total balance between the two teams, before Wiggins with 5 points in a row and Curry sign a mini-stretch to bring the defending champions up frontwhich with a triple surgical of Thompson on the siren they close the third period ahead by 10, 102-92. The last quarter, however, opens with a 15-4 run for Sacramento which brings the guests back into the lead, and from then on the match changes hands almost every possession, under the banner of a spectacular parity.
Golden State appears to have won it later two triples by the “Splash Brothers” and two great plays by Greenma Curry calls a time-out that the Warriors don’t have and brings the Kings back into the match, who score the coach’s free throw and then find the triple from -1 with Fox. Golden State misses the last attack and leaves in Sacramento the last shot: stopped Fox (author of 38 points at the end) if ex Harrison Barnes takes it, but misses it. Vince Golden Statewhich tied the series on 2-2thanks to 32 points by Steph Curryai 26 at Klay Thompson and you have 22 at Jordan Poolecon Draymond Green three assists away from triple double (12 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists for him).