NBA market, Bradley Beal lost, Miami ‘thinks bigger’: the goal is Damian Lillard

Phoenix or Miami, it was said for Bradley Beal’s future. And Phoenix was. What about Miami? From Florida they let it be known that within the Heat organization the answer is “think bigger”: let’s think bigger. And bigger than Beal, Damian Lillard means. With only one problem: neither Lillard nor the Blazers have currently spoken of a player’s availability on the market. What they cling to in the Heat home is the indication – by the player – of Miami (as well as Brooklyn) as a possible welcome destination, should Portland choose the path of team building with an eye to the future (and therefore holding the No. 3 pick for example at the next Draft) and not immediately (and therefore offering it on the market in exchange for a veteran who can immediately strengthen the Blazers and help Lillard). Because this is what Lillard is asking of the Oregon franchise in exchange for his loyalty: the commitment to immediately build a team that can fight for the title. If the project, on the other hand, were to span more years, only then would Lillard consider leaving the Blazers, and at this point Miami seems to be the favorite.

What Miami Can Offer Portland to Get to “Dame Time”

Maybe shooting in Portland the No. 18 pick in the next Draftthe expiring contract of Kyle Lowry (from 29.7 million dollars), that of Victor Oladipo plus other players (Duncan Robinson Miami’s preferred solution, Tyler Herro what the Blazers might ask for). But everything seems to depend on what Portland decides to do with the No. 3 pick in the Draft in a few days.

