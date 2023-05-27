NBA, Miami-Boston game 6: LIVE at 2.30am on Sky Sport

Boston for history, Miami for not entering through the wrong door. In fact, no team has won a playoff series after being down 3-0 (and none of course has ever made a comeback). After the Heat’s three hits – two in Boston and one at home – the wind in the Eastern Conference Finals seems to have changed. I Celtics they went on to win Miami in a comeback to avoid a sweep, and then dominated game-5 in front of his fans (110-97) shortening to 2-3. Instead of collapsing, the green-and-whites regrouped, finding a Tatum decisive and drawing a lethal Derrick White in attack. On the other hand, Miami has conspicuously slowed down, no longer finding the large percentages of the first exits, and having to do without Gabe Vincent in the last game due to injury. The leader of the Heat Jimmy Butler however, he has not lost faith. “We know we can win the series, and we will – he said -. We want to lock her in the house”. But Boston now believes it, as he explained Jaylen Brown: “Obviously we didn’t expect to be down 0-3, but it’s in adversity that you really see what a team is made of. We have remained unitedwe doubled the effort on defense, and now the series is open“. The expectation for game-6, which is played in Miami, is very high. If the Heat were to win, they would reach Denver all NBA Finalsotherwise we would return to Boston for the decisive game-7. Live tonight (between Saturday and Sunday) from 2.30 on Sky Sports NBAwith the commentary in Italian by Francesco Bonfardeci and Matteo Soragna. Good fun!